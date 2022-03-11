Cyboard brings new-age schooling to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cyboard School, one-of-a-kind 100 percent online school, has opened its branch in Bengaluru. With a promise to bring best quality education to one and all by removing the divide of accessibility and performance, Cyboard School aims to deliver a superior learning experience for students by combining best teachers, international curriculum and superior technology.

"The concept of traditional education has changed radically within the last couple of years. Being physically present in a classroom isn't the only learning option anymore with the rise of the internet and new technologies. Nowadays, we have access to quality education whenever and wherever we want, as long as we have access to internet. We are now entering a new era, the revolution of online education. It's a chance to be more efficient and productive while developing new and improved educational skills and knowledge through online learning and assessment via 100% online schooling," according to a Cyboard statement.

"Cyboard school offers the best of all worlds: stress-free, systematic, and structured virtual classes from the comfort and safety of home. Our school focuses equally on enhancing the social skills and overall development of the students. The school understands well the importance of co-curricular activities like dance, theatre, arts and crafts," said Rajat Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, Cyboard School.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, updated curriculum and the latest pedagogy to provide individualized attention to students are some of its unique value propositions. The school encourages Adaptive Learning to lay a strong conceptual foundation thereby eliminating the need for external tuitions. It also leverages AI for facial recognition and body language assessment. The school is offering pocket friendly fee structure starting at Rs 1320 per month to ensure their vision of education reaching all is met.

"Cyboard is our dream project through which we have been able to bring into existence a new age education based on Single Virtual Classroom, where children of all age groups and from all sections of society are able to Interact and Learn in a one-click platform from the best-handpicked teaching faculty of our country. With the inclusion of Global Curriculum and an independent learning mechanism, we have successfully achieved our goals of bringing best quality education to one and all by removing the divide of accessibility and performance, and to give them a secure and safe learning environment "said Supreet Kaur, Principal and Director of the school.