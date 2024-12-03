Cyclone Fengal Brings Heavy Rain and Disruption Across Karnataka

Bengaluru: Cyclone Fengal has disrupted normal life across Karnataka, bringing heavy rain, cloudy skies, and colder temperatures to multiple regions. Over 20 districts, including Bengaluru, Kodagu, and the coastal and Malnad areas, experienced intensified rainfall, prompting school and college closures and affecting daily life.

In response to the weather conditions, authorities declared holidays for educational institutions in seven districts on Monday, later extending the measure to nine districts on Tuesday due to continued downpours. Districts observing closures on Monday included Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, and Ramanagara. On Tuesday, the list expanded to include Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Chamarajanagar district faced a landslide on the Male Mahadeshwara Betta road near Talubetta, causing a four-hour traffic jam and inconveniencing devotees. Fallen trees obstructed the roadway, compounding the situation. In another incident in the same region, a house partially collapsed due to heavy rain. The three occupants were rescued uninjured, though the property sustained significant damage.

In Ullal taluk's Thokkottu Seva Soudha area, a wood mill was submerged by rainwater, while lightning struck a house in Bantwal’s Ullagudde area, causing structural damage. On the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway near Ramanagara, waterlogging led to a kilometre-long traffic jam, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

The India Meteorological Department had though issued a yellow alert for six districts—Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan—for Tuesday, but the rains related in most of the districts by afternoon. While the intensity of Cyclone Fengal is expected to decline after its landfall in Puducherry, moderate to light rainfall will persist in many parts of Karnataka.

Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, and other regions will likely see cloudy weather, with intermittent showers predicted in northern districts like Raichur. North Karnataka districts, including Dharwad, Bellary, Vijayanagar, Koppal, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, experienced steady rain on Monday, further intensifying cold weather conditions.

Despite the forecasted reduction in the cyclone's impact, residents across the state remain on alert as authorities continue monitoring weather developments.