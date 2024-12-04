Daffodils English School Adopts Wildlife at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru: The school children of Daffodils English School of Bengaluru city have adopted seven critically endangered gharials, a Himalayan black bear, and an Indian crested porcupine at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The adoption, covering two years for the gharials and the bear and one year for the porcupine, was made possible by a ₹3.15 lakh donation raised during a school event.

The funds were generated through a unique programme titled "Vatsalya Ananda: Live and Let Live," conducted on 9th November. The event featured stalls set up by students, staff, and parents, showcasing various items, educational exhibits, activities, and quizzes aimed at promoting awareness about biodiversity and nature conservation.

The collected amount was handed over to BBP Veterinary Officer, Dr Anand, during a special visit to the park. Students also participated in an interactive guided tour led by the vet, gaining insights into wildlife management and conservation efforts at BBP.

This gesture by Daffodils English School reflects the growing involvement of educational institutions in fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and contributing to the protection of India’s rich biodiversity according to Executive Director of the BBP Surya Sen IFS(