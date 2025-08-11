DCM slams Centre over minimal funding

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday accused the BJP-led Union government of contributing a mere 20% in some stretches as low as 11% towards Bengaluru’s Metro Yellow Line project, while the Karnataka government bore 80% of the cost.

Speaking near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Shivakumar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate at least Rs 1 lakh crore for the city’s development. He said the state government had fully funded the land acquisition for the project, even though the Centre was supposed to provide 50% of the cost. “Bengaluru is the second-highest tax-paying city in India, yet the grants we receive are disproportionately low,” he remarked.

He pointed out that Ahmedabad receives 20% of tax revenue, while Bengaluru gets only 10%, and appealed for parity with other major cities. Stressing that his demand was not political buta genuine request for fair consideration, he said, “Treat Bengaluru on par with the national capital.”Shivakumar criticised BJP MPs from Karnataka for failing to bring even Rs 10 of aid to the city or state. “They boast of achievements, but the reality is they have done nothing.

Only the Union Jal Shakti Minister has occasionally responded to our requests; otherwise, we have received nothing, not even for the NREGA scheme,” he alleged.

He ridiculed BJP MPs for limiting their work to social media posts and photo opportunities. “Posting on X and posing for photos is not achievement. Your conscience should guide you to bring funds for the people instead of playing politics,” he said.The DCM claimed the Centre had ignored Karnataka entirely but maintained that the state had still invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the project as a mark of respect. He highlighted that the Yellow Line benefits IT industry hubs, creating one lakh jobs annually in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar challenged BJP leaders to release official figures of their contributions to the city’s infrastructure, promising to release his own. He also thanked Infosys, Delta, Biocon, and other companies for funding Metro stations along the Yellow Line.