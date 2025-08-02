Decathlon and UK University Launch Circular Cricket Gear Initiative in India

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, sportswear brand Decathlon has partnered with the UK-based University for the Creative Arts (UCA) to develop mass-market cricket gear rooted in circular economy principles. The collaboration, named the Circular Cricket Gear Partnership (CCGP), aims to redefine how cricket equipment is designed, manufactured, and reused—beginning with gloves and leg guards.

The effort brings together Decathlon India’s industrial capacity and market insight with the expertise of the Centre for Sustainable Design (CfSD) at UCA. It seeks to create gear that is not only durable and repairable but also designed for disassembly, recycling, and reuse—minimising waste and cost.

With India being the largest consumer of cricket gear and cricket forming a central part of its sporting culture, the partners believe the project has the potential to make a global impact. Prototypes are expected by early 2026, and future plans include ‘buy-back’ schemes and refurbishment programmes aimed at making equipment more accessible for aspiring cricketers.

“This collaboration allows us to evolve not just the game but the way it’s equipped,” said Rob Davies, Sport Director for Cricket at Decathlon. CfSD Director Prof Martin Charter added that embedding circularity in cricket gear from India could create scalable models for the global market.

The CCGP also aims to become an open-source framework for circular design across other sports, marking what Decathlon calls a “strategic shift” toward more regenerative and responsible manufacturing.