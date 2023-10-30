Delayed housing project frustrated beneficiaries

Koppala: An ambitious housing project initiated in 2012 by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Board aimed at providing homes to the urban poor on the outskirts of Koppala city has left beneficiaries in frustration as it lies unfinished and in disrepair. The project aimed to build 2,000 houses and provide shelter to the homeless in urban areas. Each beneficiary was required to contribute ₹30,000, the government was to provide ₹70,000, and a bank loan of ₹1.10 lakhs was planned to complete the construction. Although construction work has commenced, significant infrastructure is lacking, and the houses that were built are now dilapidated.



Last year, entitlements were distributed to the beneficiaries, and crores of rupees have been spent from the welfare funds and government resources. Despite a decade having passed since the project's inception, the beneficiaries have yet to find shelter. Mohammad Shafi, a beneficiary, expressed his frustration, stating, "A project was initiated to construct shelter houses at a cost of ₹421 crores on Sindagi Road. In 2013, Rajiv Gandhi issued an order to the Nirmithi Kendra within the Housing Board to oversee the construction. While the construction center began its work, the layout was not approved. They constructed the road directly with the city's authorization. They placed utility poles themselves. Meanwhile, millions of rupees were allocated, they initiated work, and eventually washed their hands of the project."

For the past twelve years, the beneficiaries have not received the houses they were promised. It has become a recurring theme for them to obtain the rights from beneficiaries and promise to issue new rights during every election cycle, yet little progress is made. Shafi emphasized that an enormous amount of money has been spent, with no end in sight for the beneficiaries. Despite being promised millions to address these issues, the situation remains unresolved.

The construction center's conduct, allocation of funds, and lack of oversight from the Municipal Council have all contributed to the project's dismal state. The beneficiaries currently do not have habitable homes, and they face uncertainty regarding when, or if, they will ever receive them.

Regarding this issue, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal noted that he had already held discussions with Minister Jameer Ahmed, seeking a ₹100 crore grant from the construction center and the municipal council. The purpose of this grant is to fund the development of necessary infrastructure such as drinking water, sewage systems, and electricity connections. The MLA has assured that these improvements will be expedited to alleviate the challenges faced by beneficiaries.