Demand to include biofuel biogas under non-polluting ‘white category’

Bengaluru: Efforts are underway to include environment-friendly biofuel biogas under the “Non-Polluting (White Category)” classification. Discussions have been held with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and an appropriate directive in this regard will be issued soon, said SE Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board. He was speaking at a consultation program organized by the Board in a private hotel on the formulation, amendment, and future roadmap of the State’s Bioenergy Policy. During the discussion, industry representatives proposed the inclusion of bioenergy in the non-polluting (White Category) classification. They pointed out that the Central Pollution Control Board has already categorized biofuel biogas under the White Category, and similar action must be taken at the state level.

They emphasized the urgent need to increase the number of bioenergy users in the state. It was also suggested to invite the Chairman of KSPCB P M Narendra Swamy to the consultation and to act swiftly in this matter. In response, the Pollution Control Board Chairman assured that action would be taken.

Sudheendra stated that Karnataka has vast opportunities to set up bioenergy production units and encouraged investors to step forward. The state provides favorable conditions for bioenergy production, including necessary infrastructure, tax systems, availability of raw materials like Napier grass and agricultural waste. Karnataka is an ideal destination for investors, he said, assuring the full support and cooperation of the Bioenergy Development Board. He also encouraged active participation of women entrepreneurs in the bioenergy sector, highlighting that women have already made significant contributions across various fields. The bioenergy sector presents great opportunities for women’s empowerment, and he invited women to engage in industrial ventures in this domain.

Responding to a question during the discussion, the Chairman emphasized the Board’s commitment to making Karnataka a leader in every segment of the bioenergy sector. He assured that all the suggestions made by industry representatives would be considered and incorporated into the upcoming bioenergy policy. The event concluded successfully. On this occasion, it was also revealed that preparations are underway for an MoU with Tumkur University to collaborate in the bioenergy sector. In the coming days, universities, agricultural universities, technical institutions, and government research and development bodies at both central and state levels will play a crucial role in driving significant transformations in the bioenergy sector.

The event was attended by Lohith BR from the Board, Technical Officers, Dr. Dayananda GN (Project Consultant), Nimeen Deep Singh (Advisor to the Chairman), and Technical Consultants Prasad, Rajeev, and Sujay, along with other Board officials.