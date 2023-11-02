Live
Just In
Dharwad police crack major theft case, arrest 10 Suspects
The police cracked the theft case from an institution in city .
Dharwad: The police cracked the theft case from an institution in city . Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told reporters that the theft case occurred on October 24 at the Dharamsthala rural development office in Dharwad. A total of 10 suspects have been apprehended, and stolen cash amounting to ₹79,89,870 lakhs, as well as the car and mobile phone used in the crime, were recovered, bringing the total seized to ₹85,89,770 lakhs.
The Commissioner explained that this case had posed a significant challenge for the police, as there were no apparent leads, including missing CCTV camera footage at the scene. To tackle the investigation, senior officers collaborated to create a specialized team led by Sub-Inspector Sangamesh of Vidyanagar.
Through rigorous scientific investigative methods and the collective effort of the police force, they successfully cracked the case. Notably, three of the arrested suspects namely Kushal Kumar, Basavaraj, and Mahantesh. were employees of the Dharmasthala trust. The trio allegedly orchestrated the theft and other seven accused identified as Jilani, Parasurama, Rangappa, Manjunath, Kiran, Razaka Ajyada, and Veeresh. Police investigating.