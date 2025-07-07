Distressed PSI ends life in lodge

Tumakuru: A tragic case of suspected suicide has shaken the police fraternity in Tumakuru after a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from Davanagere city allegedly ended his life in a lodge, leaving behind a detailed death note blaming ongoing family disputes for his extreme step.

The deceased, identified as PSI Nagarajappa (45), had reportedly checked into Dwarka Hotel in Tumakuru city on July 1 at around 7 AM. According to the lodge staff, he booked a room on the fourth floor but never stepped out after checking in.

When repeated calls to his room went unanswered for days, lodge staff became suspicious as a foul smell began to spread from the room. They immediately alerted the hotel owner, who then informed the local police. When police broke open the door, they found PSI Nagarajappa dead, having ended his life by hanging.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Nagarajappa may have died four days earlier. By the time the body was discovered, it had begun to decompose badly.

The remains have now been shifted to Tumakuru District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

A two-page death note was recovered from the room, where Nagarajappa held himself solely responsible for his death. He wrote that he was forced to take this drastic step due to constant family disputes and tensions at home that had pushed him into depression.

In a final note of regret, he even apologised to the hotel owner for the trouble caused by his death inside the premises.

Tumakuru Town Police have registered a case and are investigating further. Colleagues describe PSI Nagarajappa as a sincere officer who never showed signs of distress while on duty, making his sudden death even more shocking for the department.