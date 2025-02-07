Live
Just In
Disturbing incident of sexual assault on 7-yr-old
A shocking incident has been reported in Manvi taluk of Raichur district, where a 7-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man.
Raichur: A shocking incident has been reported in Manvi taluk of Raichur district, where a 7-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Manvi police station, and the accused has since been arrested. The arrested individual, identified as Shiva Gowda, is a resident of the girl’s village. It is alleged that the student was on her way to school via the school bus when the accused lured her outside and perpetrated the sexual assault.
The parents of the girl have expressed their outrage towards the school administration, stating that they sent their daughter without informing them of her departure with an unknown person. Police have taken the school administrator into custody and are conducting an investigation into the administrative responsibilities regarding the incident. This harrowing incident has raised serious concerns about student safety, and the authorities are taking steps to ensure accountability and prevention of such occurrences in the future.