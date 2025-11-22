Divine oracle demands demolition of temple structures

Puttur: Ina striking revelation that has stirred devotees in coastal Karnataka, a traditional Tambula oracle consultation at the revered Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple here has decreed the demolition of several ancillary structures encroaching on its sacred ‘Devaramara Gadde’ (God’s Grove), urging a return to agrarian purity dedicated to the deity.

The consultation, conducted on November 18 under the guidance of Udupi Kapu Sri Mariyamma Temple’s tantric KP Kumara Guru from Korangrapadi, addressed longstanding concerns over the temple’s renovation. At the heart of the oracle’s pronouncement: the immediate removal of the Mahalingeshwara Sabha Bhavana (community hall), Naga Katte (serpent shrine), Ayyappa Temple, and Navagraha Temple from the grove. In their place, the land should be converted into a paddy field, with the harvested rice offered as ‘tene’ (freshly cooked rice) to Lord Mahalingeshwara to appease his divine displeasure.

The three-hour ritual, spanning from 10:45 am to 1 pm, drew over a hundred devotees and temple management committee members. Temple president Panjigudde Ishwar Bhat lit the lamp and presented the Tambula query bundle to the oracle. Astrological signs emerged decisively: Vrishchika (ascendant), Makara (rising), Kumbha (lagna-amsa), Simha (chandra), Mithuna (spashtanga), and Tula (chandra-sthita). Four signs were favourable, two adverse, interpreting the deity’s firm stance against modern encroachments.

Interpreting the verses, Kumara Guru Tantric elaborated: “The Sabha Bhavana’s construction, though well-intentioned, has bred unintended flaws—like a scorpion’s self-inflicted sting. The site’s inner sanctity has been compromised by outer developments. Demolition is non-negotiable to restore harmony.”

Responding to queries on the hall’s origins, former administrator NK Jagannivas Rao defended its erection two decades ago. Acquired from a Christian family via land reclamation, the structure addressed acute space shortages for annadana (free meals) and events, secured with technical sanctions post-groundbreaking by Krishna Tantrics. “It was essential; without it, the government might have reclaimed the plot,” Rao asserted.

Yet, the oracle countered poetically: “Past actions aren’t invalid, but the land remains God’s alone. Cultivate it now—let paddy sway where concrete stands, and divine favour shall return.” Devotees murmured in awe, with many vowing to support the transformation.

This oracle revives age-old tensions between tradition and progress in temple administration.

The Mahalingeshwara Temple, a 500-year-old Shiva shrine drawing lakhs annually for festivals like Mahotsava, has long balanced expansion with sanctity. Similar consultations in Dakshina Kannada often guide major decisions, blending astrology, ritual, and community consensus.

Temple officials, while respecting the verdict, face logistical hurdles: relocation costs for shrines and potential devotee backlash. “We will convene soon to chart a path that honours both God and congregation,” Bhat promised.

But the rights activists termed the entire exercise as ‘match fixing’ and attributed the highhandedness of the builder’s lobby of the town and land sharks. The accused the MLA of Puttur Ashok Kumar Rai of heeding to the schemes of the landsharks and the political activists working hand in glove with temple authorities.

They point out that the ‘Chatra’ (free guest house) was built at a price of Rs. 5 Crores just few years back. They suspect the latest move to demolish it, had an ulterior motive.