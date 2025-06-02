DK Shivakumar Urges Calm After Kamal Haasan’s Kannada Remark Sparks Controversy

The comments made by actor Kamal Haasan about the Kannada language have sparked controversy in Karnataka. However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that he did not want to speak on the issue. He said he was unaware of its historical background so he cannot comment. He emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly relations between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and said that there was no need to politicize the matter.

He added that Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are neighbors, not enemies, and that people from both states should live peacefully. He mentioned that water from Karnataka flows to Tamil Nadu, and people from Tamil Nadu come to Karnataka, underscoring the mutual connection between the states.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Kamal Haasan, expressing disappointment that the actor lacked knowledge about the rich and long history of the Kannada language.

The controversy began during a promotional event for Kamal Haasan’s latest film Thug Life in Bengaluru, where he reportedly said that Kannada evolved from the Tamil language. This remark angered many, leading several Kannada groups to protest and demand an apology. They claimed that the sentiments of Kannada-speaking people were hurt and threatened to ban the film if an apology was not issued.

Kamal Haasan, in response, stood by his statement and said he would have apologized if he believed he was wrong. He also addressed the threats to ban the film by stating his belief in law and justice, and reaffirmed that India is a democratic country.

As tensions escalated, the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce announced a ban on the release of Thug Life in Karnataka on Friday.