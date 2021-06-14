Doctor, nurse attacked in Bengaluru hospital, frontline workers worried

Bengaluru: In yet another incident of assault on doctors, on Sunday, a senior intensivist Dr Padma Kumar of Fortis Hospital, was assaulted by relatives of a patient who is on ventilator in the ICU.



In an official complaint with the police commissioner, Kamal Pant, the hospital stated that the patient, Dhanpal (55), was admitted to the hospital with post Covid sequelae with associated pneumonia.

When Dr Padma Kumar, nursing staffer, Mala C and his team were explaining the medical condition of the patient and the risks involved in the treatment, the patient's wife Jayanthi and son Jagadish hit them with their mobiles.

"Mala was hit on her abdomen and the doctor on his left forehead causing injury. Our doctors and medical staff were threatened, hit, misbehaved and abused by the patient's relatives. It should be noted that our doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital are all frontline warriors and this incident has made them weak and apprehensive to work at the hospital and this will compromise the safety and security of other patients and the staff," the hospital in a complaint stated.

Doctor Padma Kumar was immediately rescued by the hospital security and a further assault on the medical team was prevented. Dr Padma Kumar was found to have 'scalp hematoma' at the site of physical attack.

Kumar was immediately rushed to the neurosurgery department wherein after initial treatment, MRI of the head was done which revealed no major injury to the brain.

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) urged Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to order an impartial investigation into the case.

"The health care workers need a statement from your goodself or from the Chief Minister reassuring the protection at work places. This will go a long way in ensuring good working conditions at the hospitals. It is during these times that the government of the day and the judiciary can act proactively to reassure the medical fraternity who have been fighting the Covid pandemic risking their lives under stressful situations. We are also requesting the Hon'ble High court of Karnataka to take up this case using their discretionary powers to ensure that the justice is done and a clear message is sent to prevent any such future happenings," the statement by PHANA read.

Both the accused were arrested and later released on bail.