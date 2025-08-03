Documentation of Tulunadu’s ritual traditions must: Folklorist Dr Y N Shetty

Mangaluru: Senior folklorist and former Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy member Dr Y N Shetty has urged the establishment of a dedicated documentation unit within the Academy to systematically record and preserve the ritualistic traditions of Tulunadu—including Bhoota Aradhane (spirit worship), Nagaradhane (serpent worship), and Yakshagana.

Speaking at the screening of Atida Bootharadane, a documentary directed by Ramesh Manjeshwar and hosted by the Academy at Tulu Bhavana, Urwa Store, Dr Shetty said that traditional practices have become increasingly complex over time. “We are in danger of losing the authenticity of oral traditions,” he warned, stressing the importance of preserving Paddanas (oral epics), proverbs, and native idioms. He called for efforts to collect existing records and media from individuals who have preserved this knowledge informally.

Subrahmanya Bhatt K.J., Gurikara of the Peruvai Daivasthana, noted that worship during the Aati month was aimed at protecting harvests and removing misfortune.

Retired agriculturist M.K. Kukkaje added that rituals during Aati were often skipped in the past due to poverty, not prohibition.

Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad, who presided over the event, said documentation of these traditions will be prioritised to pass on the region’s cultural richness to future generations.

The event also featured remarks by veteran educationist Narayana Gatti Mali and spirit worshippers Anand Nalike, Aithappa Arikkady Kumble, and Rajendranath Rai of Peruvai Guthu.

Also present were Academy member Booba Poojary Malali, former president A.C. Bhandari, members Pangala Babu Koraga, Kumbra Durga Prasad Rai, and Santosh Rai Hiriyadka. Registrar Poornima delivered the welcome address.