Cold snap grips AP, Telangana, here is weather update and forecast

The Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are currently experiencing a gripping cold snap, with several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recording single-digit temperatures. Despite a slight easing of this cold spell in recent days, meteorological experts warn that the chill is expected to intensify once more.

In a key update from the Meteorological Department, it has been reported that dry weather is anticipated across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with fog expected in certain areas.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, winds from the northeast and east are influencing weather patterns in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. The forecast for the next three days indicates:

Dry weather is expected in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with fog likely in isolated locations on Saturday to Sunday.

Telangana Weather Warning

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has provided insights into weather patterns in Telangana, noting that lower-level winds are primarily originating from the east and southeast. The forecast for the coming days includes:

Continued dry weather is predicted, with fog possible in some areas during the next two days from. Saturday to Monday.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the cold and potential fog while commuting.