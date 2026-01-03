Ranveer Singh helps Varinder Chawla after ICC Instagram strike

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently revealed how actor Ranveer Singh helped him during one of the most distressing moments of his professional life when his Instagram account was temporarily blocked due to an ICC strike.

The incident highlighted the fragile nature of digital livelihoods in the paparazzi industry which depends heavily on social media platforms.

Varinder Chawla who enjoys a massive following of over 7.2 million on Instagram shared that his page was suspended for three days after videos related to World Cup celebrations were flagged.

The strike was issued by the ICC during a time when the entire nation was rejoicing following India victory and multiple high profile events were taking place.

Speaking during a podcast Varinder explained that his team had posted videos of crowds celebrating. He later discovered through an email that his page had been blocked by ICC.

He described those three days as extremely painful and compared the experience to losing a shop that supports one livelihood. He said he felt helpless and overwhelmed as his page remained frozen despite repeated attempts to resolve the issue through Meta.

Varinder further shared that Meta warned him that another strike could permanently shut down his page. With no option left he decided to seek help from Ranveer Singh. He recalled that the actor immediately assured him of support and asked his team to step in.

Ranveer Singh team helped Varinder connect with ICC authorities and guided him to email Jay Shah. Soon after he received a call from the BCCI team who reassured him that it was a minor mistake and would be resolved. Within fifteen days the issue was cleared and the strikes were addressed.

Varinder concluded by expressing gratitude towards Ranveer Singh and Jay Shah for extending help despite their stature and influence.