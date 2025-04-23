Live
Domlur Residents Clean Up Neglected Burial Ground
After months of neglect, the Domlur Burial Ground got a much-needed makeover thanks to a joint effort by local residents, welfare associations, and pourakarmikas.
The Domlur Burial Ground had not been maintained for several months and had started to look like a dump. Though pourakarmikas used to clean it occasionally, it was neglected for a long time. On Saturday, about 15 volunteers from the Domlur and Cambridge Layout Residents Welfare Associations, along with pourakarmikas, came together to clean the space.
The drive lasted from 10 am to 2 pm, and they removed four to five truckloads of dry leaves and waste. The effort brought back attention to the burial ground, highlighting the need for regular care.
Residents said they felt proud and satisfied after taking part in the cleanup. Srinivasa Murthy P., president of the Cambridge Layout group, said it gave him peace of mind.
Geetha Vasudev from Domlur said the burial ground now looks clean and called the act a tribute to the departed. Shivakumar V., from the Domlur Layout group, thanked everyone and said he’s working with The Ugly Indian team to improve the space further. He urged BBMP to maintain the area regularly so that visitors do not leave feeling upset after visiting a poorly kept final resting place.
With inputs from Bangalore Mirror.