Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Opens Advanced Facility in Ballari

Ballari: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, a leading eye care provider with a strong national and international footprint, inaugurated its first state-of-the-art facility in Ballari, Karnataka. The launch takes the network of specialised eye clinics to 28 facilities in Karnataka and over 220 facilities worldwide. The new hospital, spread across 6,600 sq. ft., is equipped with cutting-edge technology in high-quality eye care to patients in Ballari and surrounding areas.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Shri Nara Bharath Reddy, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, who served as the chief guest. Other key officials present were Shri Prasant Kumar Misra, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Ballari; K.P. Ravi Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ballari District; and Dr Y. Ramesh Babu, District Health Officer, Ballari. Senior representatives from Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, including Dr Srinivasa Rao, Regional Head, Clinical Services, Karnataka, and Dr Mahesh Narayan, Head, Clinical Services, Ballari, were also present.

Speaking at the event, Shri Nara Bharath Reddy underscored the increasing need for quality eye care, stating, "With rising lifestyle-related disorders and growing stress levels, the prevalence of eye ailments has surged. Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital has a trusted legacy in eye care and will add value to the health ecosytem in Ballari."

Dr Mahesh Narayan, Head, Clinical Services, Ballari, highlighted the hospital’s focus on clinical excellence, stating, "Our new facility is equipped with advanced technologies such as Digital Slit Lamp, Cataract Phaco, ICL, and Medical Retina services. Combined with a modular operation theatre and a highly skilled team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and care professionals, we aim to provide an enhanced patient experience to the people of Ballari" he said

Dr Srinivasa Rao, Regional Head, Clinical Services, Karnataka, said, "With the launch of this facility, we now have 28 centres in Karnataka, enabling us to meet the growing demand for advanced eye care in the region. Our goal is to make world-class eye treatments accessible at affordable costs, and this new centre is a step in that direction."

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is offering free consultations at the Ballari centre until April 30, 2025. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting 9594029222 said the hospital release