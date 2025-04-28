Dr Kasturirangan’s death is an irreparable loss to country and the field of science: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Dr Kasturirangan’s death is an irreparable loss to the country, especially the field of science.

Speaking to the media after paying his last respects to former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan on Sunday. CM Siddaramaiah said, He was a renowned scientist in the country. He made immense contributions to the field of space. He was the Chairman of ISRO for a long time. We cannot forget him, who made immense contributions to the field of education.

He was the recipient of many national awards, including the Rajyotsava Award, which is also given by the state government.

His contribution to the environment sector and Karnataka is immense. The government has done the work of remembering him.

The Chief Minister said that he will pray to God that his soul may rest in eternal peace.

Replied to a question from the media regarding the discussion on the Chief Minister’s statement that there is no need for war, the Chief Minister said that war should be fought only when necessary.

War cannot be a solution. It should be fought only when it is necessary. I have said that there is a failure of the central government’s security system. 28 tourists have been killed in a terrorist attack. In the past, 40 soldiers were killed in the Pulwama attack.

The central government did not provide security properly. He said that there is no need for war immediately, but it does not mean that war should not be fought.

The CM rejected the BJP’s accusation that Siddaramaiah is playing politics of appeasement and said that everything the BJP says is not right.