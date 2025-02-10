Driverless Metro Train reaches Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The much-awaited work on the Yellow Line of our Metro has already been completed, and the practical tests required for train traffic have also been completed. However, the traffic has not started yet. Those who were waiting for the Metro train to run on the 18.8 km road between RV Road and Bommasandra from the new year have already been disappointed.

Before starting commercial service on the Yellow Line, various tests were conducted on the new line using an available train. Now the second train has reached the Hebbagodi depot. ‘The second driverless train set that will run on the Yellow Line reached the Hebbagodi depot from the Titagarh rail factory today (February 9). The last signaling test needs to be conducted using this train. After completing the signaling test, other train tests will start from the first week of March. The third train set is expected to arrive by the end of March,’ informed a BMRCL official.

At least five metro trains are required to start commercial service on the Namma Metro Yellow Line. Two trains are currently available and the third train will reach Hebbagodi depot by the end of March. Namma Metro commercial traffic on the Yellow Line may start by next May-June,’ said a BMRCL official.

TRSL has to provide a total of 36 trains for ‘Namma Metro’, and so far it has provided only two trains (six coaches). Out of the remaining 34 trains, one has to be imported from China. The remaining 33 trains have to be supplied by the West Bengal unit. Out of the 216 coaches to be supplied by the company, 126 coaches have been reserved for the Purple and Green Line. 90 coaches have been allocated for the Yellow Line. Trial runs are already being conducted on this line with one train (six coaches). Initially, it has been decided to run only three trains. The trains will run at an interval of every 30 minutes.

Our metro driverless train is equipped with cutting-edge technology. It has driverless train operation (UTO), enhanced monitoring capability from the operational control centre (OCC), track monitoring system, hot axle detection system, obstacle and derailment detection system etc. The coaches of the train have electrical signs on the doors to display route details, advertisements, instructions, information etc.

The trains running on the Yellow Line are being introduced as part of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system. This is commonly known as ‘driverless technology’. It will reduce the headway to 90 seconds from the existing two and a half minutes. However, initially, the loco will run on the Yellow Line with pilot control for some time, BMRCL said.