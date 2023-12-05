Elephant Arjuna Memorial to be constructed in Hassan District, Mysore: Eshwar Khandre

Belgaum: Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said that the monument will be built in Hassan and Mysore district of Arjuna, the elephant who died in a fight with another wild tusker during an elephant operation in Yesalur zone of Hassan district, was known as Captain, Senior, Balabheema and who carried the fabled golden howdah 8 times in the Dussehra Jambusavari of Mysore.

Expressing deep grief over the death of Arjuna, he said that the death of Arjuna, who was loved by the people of the country, is very sad. There was an emotional connection between Arjuna and the people of the country. The elephant's death has brought grief to animal lovers and the general public across the country.

Eshwar Khandre said that Arjuna, who had successfully participated in many tiger and elephant operations, was cremated on Tuesday with all government honours, and it has been decided to build a memorial in Hassan and Mysore so that the people of the country will always remember Arjuna's service.