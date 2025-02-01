Empowering young innovators: Hack to the Future 2025 sparks creativity and solutions

Bengaluru: Quest Alliance proudly concluded its groundbreaking five-day hackathon, Hack to the Future: Innovating for Participatory Futures. This year’s event empowered over 57 young innovators from five states—Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Odisha—to develop scalable solutions for real-world challenges.

Held from January 27 to 31 at the Quest Learning Observatory (QLO) in Bengaluru, the hackathon fostered creativity, technological expertise, and problem-solving skills. Participants from diverse socio-economic backgrounds overcame language barriers to collaborate, explore new technologies, and engage with industry mentors. They developed prototypes integrating advancements in AI, IoT, and sustainable technologies.

The event concluded with a grand showcase where students presented their solutions to a distinguished jury. The platform illustrated their capacities as agents of change in the fast-paced digital world and aimed to bridge societal gaps by empowering students from underprivileged and government school backgrounds.

Participants gained not only technical skills but also improved communication and storytelling abilities—essential for rallying support and scaling their projects. Inclusivity was emphasized, with special priority given to girls and marginalized community members. In this way, Hack to the Future prepares young innovators for meaningful contributions to the economy and society by equipping them with skills, mentorship, and exposure to emerging technologies.

The positive impact was felt across the board. Aardhya Panigrahi, a Class IX student from AP Model School, Mattam, Sariyapalli, Andhra Pradesh, shared her excitement, “Our mentors guided us in selecting the right materials and refining our prototypes. This experience has been life-changing! Beyond working on our project, the most thrilling part was traveling outside our village, flying on a plane, and meeting people from across India.”

Another student, a Class IX learner from Government High School Garudacharpalya, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Bhagyashree said, “The hackathon process enabled me to foster collaboration with other state students with the activities given. I also learned new words and made new friends. Earlier, we depended on our Mentor for prototype building but now we engrossed ourselves independently in creating applications, coding, etc. My presentation skills have improved in this process. Overall, the experience was fun and engaging. Every surprise from here is learning.”

Tracing the growth of the students she mentored, Sumeeta Srivastava, an educator from CM SOE Girls School, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, observed, “The hackathon was a truly unique experience for our students, especially in a government school setting. It bridged the gap between what they had only read about in textbooks and the real-world applications of those concepts. Watching them engage with sensors, circuits, and other hands-on projects was inspiring. Beyond the technical skills, I saw our students grow in so many ways. They became more empathetic team players, stronger communicators, and better problem solvers. The students from the minorities were initially hesitant to speak up but eventually found the confidence to present their prototypes to their peers and judges. It was heartwarming to see them blossom, encouraged by their peers and mentors.”

Emphasising the far-reaching impact of hackathons, Shiji Abraham, State Lead, Gujarat, Quest Alliance, stated, “Hackathons provide students with a comprehensive learning experience, enhancing not just their technical abilities but also their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. They introduce hands-on applications of scientific concepts, enabling students to create real-world solutions. Moreover, these events foster collaboration and broaden perspectives, making them a powerful gateway into STEM careers. This is why integrating hackathons into school curricula is crucial.”

Underscoring the important link between academics and real-world application, Sameera, Senior Program Manager at Quest Alliance, commented, “One of the Andhra Pradesh teams initially identified water pollution as their problem statement. Using their chemistry lessons, they tested the pH levels of a local lake to validate their concerns. Hackathons like these bring textbook knowledge to life and show students how theoretical concepts translate into real-world impact. This is the reason why hackathons, both national and local, are core to the work we are doing in Andhra, especially in the space of responsible and ethical usage of AI.”

The Director of Schools at Quest Alliance, emphasized the broader impact of such initiative, Neha Parti said, “For many students, this hackathon was filled with first-time experiences—boarding a flight, meeting peers from different states, and experimenting with cutting-edge technology like AI and 3D printing. Exposure to such environments gives them an opportunity to understand their own potential better and broadens their horizon.

We need more such opportunities created for our government school learners and teachers to build a more positive narrative around the potential children have in these schools. Given the right kind of opportunity, they can thrive and bring their ideas to life.” The five-day Hack to the Future was not just a hackathon; it was a celebration of collaboration and innovation among all the participants. Students came from diverse backgrounds to create experiences that unlocked the cultural richness they brought. The initiative celebrated the power of youth to imagine and design solutions that make a difference.