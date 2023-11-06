Eshwarappa demanded to arrest BBMP chief engineer

Haveri: Former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa has demanded the immediate arrest of BBMP Chief Engineer Prahlad and state Contractors' Association, president Kempanna, in light of grave allegations of corruption.



Speaking to mediapersons on Monday Eshwarappa expressed, "The arrest of these two individuals will unravel the truth. It will expose the extent of their financial transactions and the individuals involved. We will discover the details of the funds allegedly given to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Kempanna has named DCM and these allegations have been reported in the newspapers. There are additional documents available. What more evidence do we need?"

Eshwarappa also criticized the current government, saying, "Since coming into power, this government has been plagued by corruption. Corruption appears to be rampant in every sector, with vast sums of money exchanged for simple transfers. I urged the government to appoint a retired or sitting High Court judge to conduct an investigation, but my plea fell on deaf ears."

He emphasized the responsibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in addressing these allegations, stating, "It is now up to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to determine the course of action in the investigation into Prahlad concerning Kempanna's allegations. Failure to act will be tantamount to granting a license for corruption. Corruption has infiltrated all levels of government, from low-ranking officials to the highest authorities."

Eshwarappa also turned his attention to the plight of farmers, accusing the government of neglecting their needs. He highlighted that no government official, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, or Ministers, have visited farmers in the fields or spoken to them. The delay in conducting a drought-affected area survey poses a challenge in providing timely compensation to struggling farmers. Eshwarappa passionately called for immediate compensation for the families of the 250 farmers who tragically took their own lives.

Eshwarappa urged the state government to swiftly gather data on crop losses due to drought, rather than relying on central teams for this information. He emphasized the need to prioritize relief measures for the farmers and urged the government to take action promptly.