Exhibit political will to implement Mekedatu project

Haveri: Former CM and Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha member Basavaraja Bommai said the Congress leaders had undertaken a padayatra demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project two years ago and now their ally DMK is in power in Tamil Nadu. If the Congress leaders just talk to their Tamil Nadu counterparts for five minutes, the issue can be resolved and such political will must be shown by the Congress leaders in the state.

Speaking to the media in Haveri on Sunday, he said that the Central Government has already approved the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the Kalasa-Banduri project. Environmental clearance will be granted very soon.

The Yettinahole project does not require any approval from the Centre. Regarding the Mekedatu project, Congress leaders had held a padayatra. At that time, when they stated that the issue was sub judice as an inter-state dispute, Congress leaders had claimed they would get the necessary permissions. Now, their ally DMK is in power in Tamil Nadu. Just five minutes of dialogue with them could resolve the issue. The state Congress leaders must show such political determination.

When asked about the interim report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha regarding the COVID scandal, he said he did not have any details about the report.Protest on April 10

Bommai said the BJP will stage a day-and-night protest on April 10 against the price hikes and anti-people policies of the state government.

It has been 45 years since the BJP was founded and today, they are celebrating with a renewed resolution to build society in alignment with the ideals and goals set by the elders who built the party. A new enthusiasm has emerged among our party workers, he said. Asked regarding the implementation of the Waqf law, the MP said the rule of law must be established in the nation. Under the name of Waqf, temples, government offices, and even the Parliament building have been declared Waqf properties.

A curtain will be lifted on all these matters. Many farmers and members of the Muslim community have been subjected to injustice. They have the option to approach civil courts. The law will be re-established to provide justice in the coming days. When it is implemented, everyone will experience the impact.