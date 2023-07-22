Family’s generosity gives new lease of life to 6 individuals

Bengaluru: In an extraordinary act of selflessness, a visually impaired wife and her daughter have chosen to promote the cause of organ donation and bring hope to those in need. The family of a 52-year-old farmer from Kolar, who tragically passed away, chose to honour his memory by generously donating his organs.

Despite her visual impairment, the wife exhibited incredible courage and generosity by donating her late husband’s organs, saving multiple lives and leaving an indelible mark on the lives of many.

The farmer, Ramappa (name changed), from Kolar district, was admitted to a local hospital for treatment after suffering from a brain haemorrhage caused by uncontrolled blood pressure. Recognizing the severity of his condition, he was transferred to SPARSH Hospital in Yeshwanthpur on 18th July 2023 for further medical care. Despite the efforts of the medical team, his condition deteriorated, and he was declared brain dead on 20th July at 12.30 PM.

During this difficult time, Ramappa’s family members, fully aware of the importance of organ donation, made the decision to come forward and donate his heart, lungs, two kidneys and corneas.

Commenting on this gesture, Joseph Pasangha, Group COO, SPARSH Hospital, “This remarkable act not only honours the memory of the departed husband but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of organ donation. Beyond the generous organ donations, it’s truly heartening to see the donor’s visually impaired wife come forward to donate his corneas as well, giving the gift of sight to someone in need. The courageous actions of this family is an inspiration to many and it encourages people from all walks of life to consider the life-saving gift of organ donation.”

As per organ donation protocols, officials from SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation), the government body which oversees cadaver organ donation in the State of Karnataka, initiated the process for organ donation and took written consent from family members. The recipients were selected as per the waiting list and the organs were transplanted.