Fear of infighting grips BJP, Congress in North Karnataka
Although the day of the second phase of polling in the state is approaching, the words being heard in the party worker’ circles are raising the heart rate of BJP and Congress candidates.
Bengaluru: Although the day of the second phase of polling in the state is approaching, the words being heard in the party worker' circles are raising the heart rate of BJP and Congress candidates. Thus, political parties are also worried about those who give blows from within.
Despite the magic expectation of the Modi wave and guarantee programs, the candidates have lost their sleep due to the fear of internal shock. Polling will be held in 14 constituencies of North Karnataka on May 7 and BJP and Congress leaders are campaigning hard. JDS did not contest in these constituencies. In this background, JDS leaders are soliciting votes on behalf of the ally BJP.
On the surface everything seems to be fine, campaign, road show, door to door visit activity is raging. However, it is imperative to keep an eye on the insiders. Candidates have assigned close workers and leaders to keep an eagle eye on their movements.
Our candidate has not yet received support from all sides. A dozen people came from Delhi and campaigned. Still there are thousands of our own party leaders who are changing their stand internally, a game or ploy is planned in the background. This is not correct which will cause a huge damage to the party and candidate. Nothing is easy, said a BJP worker.
According to BJP workers and insiders, Belgaum, Chikkodi, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Koppal, Raichur in this part have more signs of infighting. Apart from this, BJP faces the challenge of preventing vote split due to the contest of rebel KS Eshwarappa in Shimoga.