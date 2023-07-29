FIR registered against event management youths attempting to fly drone beside Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: The Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case against two event management youths on charges of attempting to fly a drone near the east gate of Vidhan Soudha .

The accused identified as Arun and Vinod, have been booked for tresspass and negligence under relevant sections of IPC and have been released on station bail pending further investigation.

According to the police, the incident occurred this morning when the duo were trying to operate the drone to capture footage of a private company's 15-year anniversary celebration. Unaware of the strict regulations surrounding drone usage, they attempted to fly the device near the prominent government building, violating the airspace restrictions.

A subsequent police investigation revealed that the youths were not aware of the prohibition on flying drones in certain areas, including Vidhana Soudha. Flying a drone in such sensitive locations requires prior permission from the concerned authorities to ensure public safety and security.

Defense analyst Girish Linganna emphasized the importance of adhering to drone regulations, stating that nano drones weighing less than or equal to 250 grams can be flown at a distance of more than 50 feet from the ground. However, in the case of nano drones and micro drones weighing more than 250 grams but less than or equal to 2 kilograms, they can only be used for non-commercial purposes without the need for a license.

However in sensitive areas it is mandatory to get prior permission of authorities to fly drone.

In airports and other sensitive areas like Vidhana Soudha, strict adherence to drone usage guidelines is crucial to prevent potential security breaches and accidents. Authorities continue to educate the public about drone regulations to avoid similar incidents in the future and maintain public safety.