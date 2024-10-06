Fishermen release whale shark back into the sea

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), in collaboration with the College of Fisheries, Mangalore, and Karnataka State FIP, honoured a group of fishermen from Malpe for their commendable efforts in releasing a whale shark that was accidentally caught during their fishing expedition.

The event, held on Saturday, recognised the fishermen’s quick action and commitment to marine conservation. This incident showcases how awareness and education among the fishing community play an important role in the protection of marine species.

Dr Sujitha Thomas, Scientist in Charge of the ICAR-CMFRI Mangalore Regional Centre, highlighted the success of the institute’s regular and continuous awareness campaigns. She explained that these campaigns have significantly contributed to educating fishermen about the importance of safeguarding whale sharks, encouraging them to take precautionary measures. Dr. Thomas also mentioned that International Whale Shark Day programs have been particularly impactful in spreading the message of conservation. “The rescue of the whale shark is a monumental step in preserving marine biodiversity,” she remarked.

The owner of the Sri Durgambika purse seine boat, Sadashiva S Mendon, shared his experience of the whale shark rescue. He recounted that the incident occurred when the boat was fishing approximately 15 nautical miles off the coast. The whale shark, which weighed around two tonnes, was accidentally caught in the net but was swiftly released back into the ocean. Mendon’s team was praised for their immediate response, showcasing their understanding of the importance of marine life preservation. Members of the scientific community and officials also expressed their appreciation for the fishermen’s responsible actions. Savitha Khadri, Assistant Director of the Port Department, emphasized the importance of continued awareness programs, pointing out that such efforts have already started bearing fruit. She announced that more educational initiatives focused on marine conservation would be organised in the near future to strengthen these efforts.

Raviraj Suvarna, President of the Malpe Fishermen and Captains’ Association, also addressed the gathering, raising concerns about plastic waste entering the oceans.

He explained that the accumulation of plastic beneath the ocean surface has not only affected the marine ecosystem but also severely reduced fish catches. Suvarna called for urgent action from officials to tackle this growing

environmental problem.