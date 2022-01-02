Fix problems or face protests: Villagers' ultimatum to govt

Chamarajanagara: Halehundi in Kelasuru gram panchayat in Gundlupet taluk of the district is facing problems due to lack of basic facilities. Chamarajanagara is one of the backward districts in the State and shares border with Tamil Nadu.

Because of excess rainfall this year most of the roads in the district have suffered a heavy damage. The National Highway connecting Gundlupet to Erode in Tamil Nadu too is in a bad shape. Thousands of vehicles ply on this road every day. Without proper roads and drainage, Halehundi holds mirror to sad state of affairs afflicting several rural areas in the district. During rainy season water flows in the middle of the road causing problems to the villagers. Many representation have been submitted to the gram panchayat authorities seeking remedy to their travails without any positive impact.

Another important road in the village is filled with potholes. As a result, the residents are unable to walk as even the footpath is overgrown with bushes. Some villagers have encroached on the road and fenced it but the authorities have not taken any action against despite complaints. Speaking to The Hans India, a Halehundi resident Venkatappa said that they are also facing drinking water shortage in summer. The gram panchayat authorities have not yet laid a pipeline for the drinking water project taken up under Jal Jeevan mission. When contacted, Kelasur Gram panchayat president Kaggala Madappa said that under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) an action plan was created for road and drainage. But the State government authorities did not release grants to take up works under MNREGS. He said the work would begin soon after government releases funds.

The villagers have complained to the Gundlupet taluk panchayat executive officer seeking immediate solution to their problems and warned of protests if they failed to respond within next one month.