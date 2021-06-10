Food Is Delivered To The Doorsteps Of Covid Patients By A Bangalore-based NGO

Introducing their service "Food To Your Doorstep," a Bengaluru-based NGO comes to the rescue for the asymptomatic or mildly unwell Covid patients who are urged to self-isolate at home.



Covid might cause tiredness, making it difficult to find the energy to prepare nutritious meals. In Bengaluru, fresh, healthy food is cooked for Covid patients and their family in home isolation kitchens throughout the city.

Santhosh Kumar, director of Good Quest Foundation said that their group is founded by young people including working professionals in Bangalore. Students, entrepreneurs, and government employees.

He said that their 'food to your doorstep' serves the community in need during the dire situation of the pandemic.

They cater to patients who are in home isolation, can't locate hospital beds, and don't have access to a kitchen to prepare their own meals. They are feeding lunch and dinner and are delivered to their doorsteps by their group of volunteers.

Abhijit worked in one of the kitchens as a young volunteer who also mentioned that the food is packed and delivered to the people in need as per their requirements.

Daily, about 1,000 food packages are distributed throughout the city. The lunch includes chapatis, rice, veggies, and sambar, as well as eggs and fruit, depending on the needs of the recipients. The patients and their families are not charged for any of this.

The organization also assists with medication distribution and counseling for people in need.