For Congress leaders, votes matter,not the nation: LoP

Bengaluru: Regarding the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, discussions have been held with the Governor. The Governor will discuss the matter with the government and the Speaker, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka. Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Ashoka said: “Previously, Congress MLAs had stormed the Speaker’s podium, yet the BJP gov-ernment acted in line with democratic principles.

The opposition is as important as the ruling party. We have spoken to the Law Minister and the Speaker, demanding the withdrawal of this suspension order. The issue has been brought to the Governor’s attention, and he has assured that he will speak to the Speaker and write a letter.”

“For the past three days, from the Chief Minister to ministers and MLAs, they have been making misleading statements about a terrorist attack.

Terrorists shot people after questioning their Hindu faith. According to Minister R.B. Thimmapur, the terror-ists were in a hurry and killed immediately. The victims’ families have described the incident, yet they claim it wasn’t based on religion. For Congress leaders, votes mat-ter, not the nation,” Ashoka criticized.

“If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sent to Pakistan, they would welcome him with a grand procession and even confer their highest civilian award. War is decided by the military and senior leaders. Such statements should not be made at this time.”