Forest department prepares to evict unauthorised resorts, home stays

Chikkamagaluru: Following a series of natural disasters, including the Shiradi Ghat landslide and the Wayanad disaster, the Karnataka state government has initiated steps to clear unauthorized homestays and resorts in the Chikkamagaluru Forest Zone. This move comes as a precaution to prevent further environmental degradation and potential risks in the region.

Chikkamagaluru DCF Ramesh Babu has issued notices to owners of these establishments, particularly those around Mullaiyanagari, InamDattatreya Baba Budanswamy Dargah, and ChandradronaParvata, instructing them to submit relevant documentation for verification. During this process, it was revealed that a number of homestays and resorts had been built illegally. The forest department discovered 30 unauthorized resorts and homestays in areas such as Hukkunda, Mallenahalli, Arishinaguppe, and Allampura within the Chandradrona mountain range. Officials are preparing to demolish these unauthorized constructions as part of the government’s crackdown on illegal developments.

Furthermore, Minister Ishwar Khandre warned that strict action will be taken, even against officials, if they are found complicit in allowing the construction of unauthorized properties. Homestays and resorts built after 2015 are under particular scrutiny, and any establishments that violate the regulations, such as being located within three acres of forest land, will be vacated.

However, those that are built legally on private land are not subject to the crackdown. This initiative aims to safeguard the fragile ecological balance of the Chikkamagaluru region and prevent further environmental damage.