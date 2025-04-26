Former ISRO chief passes away

Bengaluru: Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan who was at the helm of the space agency for nearly a decade, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 84 and is survived by two sons, family sources said, adding that he was suffering from age-related ailments for the past few months. "He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled his death: “(I am) Saddened to learn that Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan is no more. As head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India’s space programme.”

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on ‘X’, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr K Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered. He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India’s space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation.” Taking to "X", Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the death of renowned astrophysicist Kasturirangan, who raised India's flag in the field of space technology, is shocking. Dr Kasturirangan, hailing from Karnataka, had immense love and concern for our state, he said. The space scientist served for nine long years as the ISRO chairperson before demitting his office in August 2003. For his exemplary work he was awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000.

Chairperson of drafting committee on New National Education Policy (NEP), Kasturirangan had also served as Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.