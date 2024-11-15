Foundation partners with BBMP to revamp Bengaluru’s iconic Church Street

Bengaluru: Unboxing BLR Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and enhancing Bengaluru’s unique cultural landscape, has commenced work on a beautification and infrastructure improvement project on Church Street. This initiative, part of the BBMP’s “Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge” (“Our Bengaluru, Our Contribution”) program, aligns with UnboxingBLR’s mission of making Bengaluru a more livable and vibrant city.

Church Street is one of the first of three streets adopted by UnboxingBLR under a Memorandum of Understanding with BBMP, with similar transformations planned for Richmond Road and Vittal Mallya Road. The facelift includes road and footpath repairs, and upgrades to streetlights, garbage disposal facilities, drainage, and introduction of ornamental greenery. Under the current MoU, UnboxingBLR will maintain Church Street for two years.

The BBMP Commissioner, Tushar Girinath noted UnboxingBLR’s proactive role in the project and outlined his vision for its impact. He said, “UnboxingBLR’s commitment to Church Street demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in creating a better Bengaluru. We are pleased that they have stepped forward to transform this iconic street into a space that represents the best of our city. We hope this project will serve as a model for similar initiatives across Bengaluru, showcasing the positive results of collaborative urban development.”

The Chairman of UnboxingBLR Foundation, emphasized the organization’s focus on improving Bengaluru’s urban spaces, Prashanth Prakash says, “Our goal is to make Church Street an inspiring and engaging location for both locals and visitors. We will work collaboratively with all stakeholders on this project which reflects our vision of a thriving Bengaluru that blends modern innovation with its cultural roots.”

In addition to BBMP, other city stakeholders, including Shanthi Nagar MLA NA Haris, Naresh Narasimhan, Managing Partner, Venkatramanan Associates, as well as Church Street residents and businesses, are project collaborators.

“Church Street is a vital part of Bengaluru’s landscape, where tradition meets modern life, and people come together. This project shows what’s possible when communities, businesses, and civic bodies work side by side. I look forward to seeing Church Street become a model for similar projects across our city—creating public spaces that are accessible, vibrant, and community-driven,” said NA Haris, MLA, Shantinagar Constituency.

“Church Street’s new look will also set a precedent for sustainable and aesthetic urban revitalization projects across the city,” noted Prakash. “We hope this project will inspire more community-driven, stakeholder-supported projects in the future.”

UnboxingBLR Foundation’s approach goes beyond surface-level beautification. By addressing essential infrastructure elements such as lighting, drainage, greenery, and pedestrian pathways, the project aims to create a safe, accessible, and welcoming space for all. This comprehensive overhaul is intended to enhance the local environment and support local businesses, encouraging foot traffic and a dynamic street culture.

“Our commitment to transforming Church Street into a vibrant, community-centered space is at the heart of this project,” shared Malini Goyal, CEO of UnboxingBLR Foundation. “In addition to the civil improvements and aesthetic enhancements, we’re excited to bring ‘Hubba in Your Street,’ a part of our BLR Hubba festival, to Church Street from November 30 to December 15, adding a rich cultural layer to this initiative. This effort reflects UnboxingBLR’s mission to document and celebrate Bengaluru’s evolution as a global tech hub and cultural melting pot. We look forward to supporting more initiatives that capture the city’s unique spirit.”