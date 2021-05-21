Four People Including Two Doctors Arrested By Bengaluru Police For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Certificate

On Thursday, the Bengaluru Police arrested four people, including two doctors from the Primary Health Centre (PHC), for allegedly operating a racket that included issuing fake Covid certificates and black-marketing the antiviral drug Remdesivir in the area.

Two of the suspects of the racket were identified as B. Shekhar and Prajwala, who served as medical officers and doctors at the Primary Health Centre in Chamarajpet, respectively. The remaining two other accused have been named Kishore G aged 22 years old and Mohan Y, 29 years old, both employees with private hospitals.

The police said that the Halasuru Gate police formed a special team and set up a trap for these doctors.

M.N. Anuchet, Deputy Commissioner of Police said that to crack this scam, they set up a decoy team and conducted a thorough sting operation.

According to a statement released by the Bengaluru Central Division police, such doctors used to operate in tandem with staff members from different hospitals who would refer patients to Chamarajpet PHC, in which these doctors would charge Rs 500 for a false RT-PCR negative certificate.

The police also informed that the same group was also involved in selling Remdesivir for Rs 25,000 per vial on the black market. From their possession, they obtained 11 vials of 20 ML/100mg each.

Meanwhile, in the past few weeks, several news stories were circulating throughout the country where antiviral drugs and oxygen concentrators were black marketed.

In the last month, it was declared in the national capital by the High Court to take action against anyone who will be found selling oxygen cylinders and drugs illegally.