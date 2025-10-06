Foxconn India head Robert Wu meets Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Foxconn India’s Chief, Robert Wu, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, ‘Kaveri’, on Sunday to discuss investment and industrial development opportunities in the state.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening Foxconn’s presence in Karnataka and exploring new avenues in manufacturing and technology collaboration.

The meeting was also attended by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Skill Development Minister Sharanprakash Patil, and Bengaluru Rural District In-charge Minister KH Muniyappa. Senior officials, including Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraj, were also present.