Free health check-ups for cine artistes conducted

Bengaluru: A full body check-up was conducted by United Hospital for 20 supporting cinema artistes to raise awareness on the importance of regular health check-ups among youth. The President of the Karnataka Film Supporting Artists Association Dingri Nagaraj and senior artists like Ashalatha, Tennis Krishna, and Dattanna underwent health checks at United Hospital in Jayanagar. Numerous tests were performed such as blood tests, cholesterol, sugar, ECG, TMT, ultrasound, CT scan, CT angiogram (diagnostic test).



The United Hospital Board has borne the full cost of the health tests. "We will continue to offer a 50 per cent discount on any treatment," Dr. Shantakumar Muruda executive director of United Hospital Informed.

Dingri Nagaraj, President of the Karnataka Film Supporting Artists Association, said: 'It is great to see a multi-specialty hospital in Jayanagar, providing health screening for veteran artists. Each of the tests was done free. The hospital has promised to treat the artists who have been screened for serious problems at a discount of 50 percent. This is a very nice idea for us too. We did a lot of tests today. The hospital said it would host another day for those who could not come today. He said this is a very happy thing. This is the first time we have had the opportunity to perform a full-body health check at a super specialty hospital. We are all blessed for this."

Senior cine artiste Ashalatha commended the initiative of the Hospital for conducting the tests and offering discount in treatment as many artists cannot afford expensive treatment. Artists need to be checked, but not often. If some have work pressure, some will no longer be able to check for money problems.

The programme aims to educate the public, mainly young people, on health and to regularly check health care once a year. Thus, many senior artists and supporting artists participated in the camp and checked their health. It called for young people to have regular health check-ups.