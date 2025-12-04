Free Hearing Aid Distribution Camp held

Bengaluru: Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing, in collaboration with ALIMCO, Bengaluru, successfully conducted a Free Hearing Aid Distribution Camp today at its premises in Hebbal. As part of this noble initiative, 190 hearing-impaired and underprivileged individuals were provided with free hearing aids, bringing renewed hope and improved quality of life to the beneficiaries.

Among them was Rajamma from Chikkaballapur, a vegetable vendor who had been struggling to carry out her daily business due to her hearing problem and had to depend on her daughter for support. After receiving the free hearing aid from Samvaad and ALIMCO this afternoon, she expressed immense happiness and relief.

Similarly, Shivalingappa, a farmer from the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border region, also received a hearing aid, which he said would significantly improve his ability to communicate and manage his work.

The distribution was carried out after thorough verification of essential documents, including Aadhaar Card, BPL Card, UDID Card, Income Certificate, and passport-size photographs. The well-organized camp witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, highlighting the urgent need for accessible hearing healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Radhika Poovayya, Trustee of Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing, stated that this initiative is aimed at empowering the hearing-impaired community and spreading awareness about the importance of speech and hearing health. She added that Samvaad remains committed to reaching out to the most vulnerable sections of society and enabling them to lead a dignified and independent life.

The camp was held at #18, 1st Cross, 5th Main, Anandgiri Extension, Near Hebbal Police Station, Hebbal, Bengaluru – 560024, with dedicated support from audiologists, volunteers, and the technical team from ALIMCO.

Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing expressed its sincere gratitude to all partners, volunteers, and well-wishers who contributed to the success of the programme and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such welfare initiatives in the future.