Freedom Run roars to success in its first year

Bengaluru: It was a highly energetic and electrifying Sunday morning for Bengaluru. The JioMart Freedom Run witnessed over 1100 runners assembling at the South United Football Club for a spirited 5k and 10k run to celebrate India’s Independence.



All participants were cheered on by excited audiences along the course, but the one who finished first was Govindraj H from Sampangirama Nagar who completed the run in 32 mins 56 seconds in the 10k category and Nitin KB from Narayanapura who won the 5k run in 16 mins 23 seconds in the Male category.

In the Female category, Chandana came first in the 10k run completing it in 45 mins 13 seconds and Amrita Pillai won the 5K run in 21 mins 30 seconds. From the word go, 27-year-old Govindraj H, a seasoned athlete, left no-one in any doubt that had his sights firmly set to complete this 10k course set for him. Chandana too had been keeping up with her fitness goals and combined with the euphoria of running for JioMart’s Freedom Run was a special one for her.

The event saw runners along with their family and friends cheering them on. All runners were awarded medals and e-certificates on completion and winners were felicitated with medals, certificates and goodies by ADIDAS.

It was indeed an exhilarating Sunday morning, perfect start to the Independence Day week ahead!