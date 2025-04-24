French Envoy Lauds Indian Design Talent at LISAA Bengaluru’s Open Days

Bengaluru: The city-based LISAA School of Design hosted a three-day “Open Days 2025” event at its Bengaluru campus, drawing attention to the creative and socially engaged work of students across multiple design disciplines including fashion, interior and product design, and graphic design UI and UX design platforms

The Consul General of France in India, Marc Lamy, was the chief guest, praised the institution for fostering a global design perspective and enhancing Indo-French ties in arts and education. “The students are engaging with ideas that matter — sustainability, social change, and human-centric innovation,” said Lamy, expressing confidence in their potential to make an international impact.

The exhibitions featured projects that merged aesthetic sensibilities with practical concerns, including immersive interiors, intuitive digital interfaces, and fashion aimed at environmental awareness. Works in animation, photography, and communication design were also showcased.

Speaking at the event, LISAA Bengaluru Director Girish Keswani described Open Days as “a celebration of creative problem-solving, storytelling, and collaboration.” School Director Avi Keswani added that the event provided a platform for students to interact with design professionals, educators, and industry stakeholders.

The event reaffirmed LISAA’s standing as a centre for emerging design talent and innovation with a global outlook.















