Gallium Nitride to play key role in automotive innovation: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has predicted that the next 2 to 3 years offer a window of opportunity for Gallium Nitride (GaN) to play a key role in enabling e-vehicles and wireless communication".

The minister visited the Gallium Nitride Ecosystem Enabling Centre and Incubator (GEECI) facility at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), here on Sunday.

The facility has been jointly set up by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and IISc Bengaluru, aimed at establishing GaN based Development Line Foundry facility, especially for RF and power applications, including strategic applications.

The Minister also observed the GaN transistors fabricated in the IISc CeNSE fab. The fab model in IISc will be a state of the art incubation to promote indigenous development of technology, and thereby encourage final deployment into cellular infrastructure, and strategic technologies.

"Creating strategic capabilities in emerging technologies is one of the core objectives of the Digital India Programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2015. To achieve these objectives, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has drawn MeiTY vision 1000 days which includes HiTech/Strategic Tech as an important component. Gallium Nitride Technology is of strategic importance with its application to 5G, space and defence application," the Minister noted.

"Research, technology development, education and training in our institutes like IISc and IITs in the area of semiconductor manufacturing is essential to realise the dream of Digital India and fabs in the nation" he added.