Gaurav Gupta inspects road white topping work in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday instructed the officials to speed up the white topping work at 80-feet road from Ashwath Nagar entrance to Near MS Ramaiah hospital road, in Sanjay Nagar.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reports, the one-km-long road work is being carried out at a cost of Rs 9.82 crore by the Project Division of BBMP. The work began in May and white topping on both sides was completed in 30 days.

"Curing process is complete on one side and the road has been opened for traffic while work on the other side is pending," they said.

"The underground drainage work on both sides is almost complete. Works on water pipeline, duct tape installation on BESCOM, OFC cables, drainage work, pedestrian path are pending. The pending work will be completed in 30-40 days" said Gaurav Gupta.