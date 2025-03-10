Live
GBDA expansion: Township works in Bidadi pick pace
Bengaluru: The jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) has been further extended, incorporating 22 villages spread over an additional 9,200 hectares of land. Eight villages with a total area of 5,921 hectares from the Suburban Ring Road Planning Authority and 14 villages covering 3,986 hectares from the Kanakapura Planning Authority have been transferred to the GBDA’s jurisdiction.
With this expansion, the overall area of the Greater Bengaluru Planning Authority has increased to 23,361 hectares, which now includes a total of 59 villages with a combined population of approximately 92,000, including the town of Bidadi. The following villages from Ramnagar Taluk that were part of the Suburban Ring Road Planning Authority are now included in the GBDA’s planning area: Halli Mala, HarisanDra, Bommachanahalli, Lakkasandra, Sugganahalli, and ChikkasulikeRe, among others. In the Kootagal hobli’s jurisdiction, villages like Dodda Sulikere and Lakshmipura have also been incorporated. Overall, these eight villages, with a total population of around 13,000, cover an area of 5,921 hectares.
From the Kanakapura Planning Authority’s area, the following villages from Harohalli Taluk are now part of the GBDA: Gabbadi, Gabbadi Kaval, Kagharohalli, Muddenahalli, Vaderahalli, Yadamadu, and others. Additionally, several villages from the North Bengaluru Taluk, such as K.G. Kaggalipura, Uttari, K.G. Choudanahalli, K.G. Nelaguli, Naganayakanahalli, Nettigere, Raoguodlu, and Somanahalli have been included partially. These 14 new villages comprise a population of about 25,000 and an area of approximately 3,800 hectares.