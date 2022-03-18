Gleneagles achieves milestone by completing over 640 kidney transplants

Bengaluru: BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital has adds another feather in its cap by completing 640+ kidney transplants in a span of 12 years. Even in the midst of the COVID pandemic, it treated critical end-stage cases, living up to its motto of saving lives and robust care.

A team of doctors performed 39 transplants in 2020 and 70 2021, as they witnessed a gradual increase in the number of ESRD cases.

Out of all the transplants performed in 2021, 22 recipients and donors underwent transplant after recovering from COVID-19. In the last 2 years, four couples underwent PKE (paired kidney exchange) and the doctors also performed four ABO incompatible transplants.

The hospital has state-of-the-art infrastructure and a highly experienced team of specialists who are well equipped to treat all kinds of complex kidney diseases and transplants including ABO incompatible, ESRD and pre-emptive transplant.

All the procedures were performed as per international standards earning the hospital national and international reputation.

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital has performed a total of 468 living- donor transplants and 172 cadaver donor transplants. Many patients with ESRD have been waiting for years for their turn for transplant as there is a shortage of organs.

In collaboration with a government organization, Jeevasarthakathe, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital has organised various programmes and events in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Head of the Department of Kidney Transplants Dr Anil Kumar BT, said, "Organ donation and transplantation programs suffered a major setback during the pandemic.

Transplant numbers dropped by about 50-90% during the peak of the pandemic. The effects of Covid were both direct and indirect.

The indirect effect included the transplant recipients missing their regular visits, not getting the lifesaving immunosuppressive medications on time. Some of them developed rejections and worsening kidney failure."

Dr Narendra S, Senior Urologist and Chief Transplant Surgeon, said, "The pandemic has caused many issues for not just patients here, but also international patients who ended up waiting months for the borders to open and visit us for renal transplantation."