Global Aerospace Leaders Gather in Bengaluru for ICACEAA-2025 Conference

Bengaluru:Leading aerospace scientists, engineers and industry experts from India and abroad convened in Bengaluru on Thursday for the inauguration of the International Conference on Advances in Computational and Experimental Approaches in Aerostructures (ICACEAA-2025), hosted by the School of Aerospace Engineering at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

The three-day conference, being held at the university’s Seshadri Road campus, aims to provide a platform for discussions on emerging trends in aerospace engineering, spanning conventional aerostructural design to advanced applications driven by artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

The inaugural session was attended by several prominent figures from the aerospace and defence sectors, including Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University); Padma Shri awardee Prof. B. Dattaguru; and Dr. C.G. Krishnadas Nair, former Chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Former senior officials from India’s premier scientific institutions, including ex-ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, former DRDO adviser Dr. V.K. Aatre, and Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, who headed the Akash missile programme, also participated.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr. Krishnadas Nair underscored the importance of strengthening indigenous technological capabilities in the development of aircraft and space vehicles. He noted that self-reliance in aerospace systems would be critical for India’s long-term strategic and economic interests. Dr. Somanath, in his address, spoke about the evolving challenges in space and aviation sectors and the need for sustained innovation to meet future demands.

Speakers during the opening session highlighted the growing integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital twin technologies in aerospace design and operations. Experts observed that these tools are increasingly central to enhancing safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in modern aircraft, unmanned systems and space platforms.

The inaugural programme was followed by a technical lecture by Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, focusing on translational research and its role in defence and aerospace applications.

ICACEAA-2025 will feature more than nine plenary lectures, 35 keynote addresses and presentations of around 60 research papers. The conference will continue until December 20, with dedicated industry sessions aimed at strengthening collaboration between academia, research institutions and the aerospace industry.