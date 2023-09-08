Government orders departmental Inquiry against IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri over renovation and procurement allegations

Bengaluru: The government has taken a decisive step in response to allegations of rule violations by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri during her tenure as the deputy commissioner Mysuru district during 2018-19. An official departmental inquiry has been ordered to investigate the alleged irregularities surrounding the renovation of the Mysuru DCs residence and the procurement of clothing and bags.

The investigation into these allegations dates back to November 24, 2022, when an initial inquiry report was submitted to the government. During this preliminary examination, it was noted that the responses provided by Andhra Pradesh based , Karnataka cader officer Rohini Sindhuri were not deemed sufficient, and pertinent documents were not provided, prompting the government to initiate further action.

To conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, an investigation committee has been formed, with retired IAS officer Yogendra Tripathi and BBMP Special Commissioner Ujwal Kumar Ghosh at its helm. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued directives for a comprehensive investigation into the case and the subsequent submission of a report to the government.

At the heart of the allegations lies the claim that while serving as the District Collector of Mysore, Rohini Sindhuri oversaw unauthorized renovations, including the construction of an alleged illegal swimming pool, within a heritage building, the residence of the Collector of Mysore. Additionally, suspicions of irregularities have been raised concerning the procurement of clothing and bags.

In response to these allegations, Rohini Sindhuri submitted her official reply on May 4, 2023. However, the state government, after examination of her response, concluded that her clarification was insufficient and has now proceeded to order the departmental inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the matter.