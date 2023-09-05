Government stalled transfer of 8 IPS officers, again  transferred 6  IPS officers 

Bengaluru: In an unexpected turn of events, the Karnataka government reversed the transfers of eight IPS officers out of the 35 initially transferred on September 4, instructing them to report to the DG-IGP office immediately. The move has left many senior IPS officers perplexed.

The government withdrew transfers of eight officers from their transferred positions. The officers are Akshay Machindra, Abdul Ahad, Bhimashankar Guled, Shekhar Tekkannavar, Saidullah Adawat, Niranjan Raje Aras, and Badrinath. Additionally, the state government blocked the transfer of Sanjeev Patil, who was originally being moved from Belgaum to the Whitefield Division and instructed him to report to the DG-IGP office without providing a motion order.

This sudden reversal in transfers has raised questions about the decision-making process within the Karnataka police department. Senior IPS officers have expressed their confusion over the matter, highlighting the lack of clarity surrounding these abrupt changes.

Furthermore, the government has transferred an additional six IPS officers. Notably, Karthik Reddy, who was initially slated for a transfer to Bangalore South traffic, will continue to serve as Ramanagara SP. Dr. Abdul Ahad, originally assigned to the role of DCP Siri Gowri Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency, Central Division, has been redirected to serve as DCP of the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Shekhar Tekkannanavar, initially transferred as DCP 1 of CCB, will now take up the role of DCP of the Central Division. Anita Bhimappa Haddannanavar, who was appointed as DCP of Western Traffic, will now be transferred to an undisclosed location. Ashok KV has received a transfer order as SP of Tumkur.