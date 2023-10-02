Govt has failed to protect Law & Order: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused the State government of failing to protect law and order in the State.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Bommai said Shivamogga is a communally sensitive city and many incidents have happened there. When such a religious function took place, the local police failed to take precautions. Such incidents had been happening in three police stations in Shivamogga City. Efficient officers must be considered while posting to those three police stations. If officials were transferred for selfish reasons, they would do other things than maintaining law and order. It would instigate the bad elements to indulge in anti-social activities.

He said, The root cause for this had been the establishment of clubs in each district and the mushrooming of the real estate mafia. It must be thoroughly handled and take precautions. Clear instructions must go to them from the government. Such incidents would not take place provided the officers were transferred without anybody's influence.

Asked about the State Govt's advertisement 'Gandhi Kanda Kanasu', released to media, Bommai said the government does everything against Gandhi's principles such as telling lies, misleading people, and opening of liquor shops everywhere including in each gram panchayat limits. The government, just for the name-sake, chants the mantra of Gandhi and does the works against the Mahatma's ideology.