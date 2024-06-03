Police Arrest Individual for Hate Messages in Mangaluru

Live
Just In
The CEN Police of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate apprehended an individual for disseminating hate speech and violent statements on specific social media groups.
Mangaluru : The CEN Police of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate apprehended an individual for disseminating hate speech and violent statements on specific social media groups. The suspect has been identified as Soji Altaf from Ullal. The police said he is the holder of a mobile phone number is 9916279418.
According to Police officials, Altaf left a voice message in which he advocated for violence against certain religious leaders and innocent people. His message suggested that instead of targeting innocents, some religious leaders and political figures should be eliminated to curb violence.
This explicit message was widely circulated on social media platforms, exacerbating tensions between communities and potentially inciting the very act described in the message.
In response to this incident, a case has been registered at the CEN Crime Police Station under Crime No. 76/2024, invoking sections 153A, 120B, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).