Strong security for counting process : SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool : District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that all security arrangements have been made for the election counting process to be held tomorrow in Nagar Kurnool Parliament area. On this occasion, District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that the counting process related to the Parliament elections will continue at Nellikonda market yard and said that central, state and local police forces have been deployed for that purpose.





He said that all measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident. He said that special routes have been arranged for staff and agents of political parties to go to the counting center. Similarly, strict measures have been taken to prevent any disruption to the traffic, he said. SP Gaikwad said that all measures have been taken to ensure that the election counting process continues peacefully. He said that a total of 8 counting centers have been set up at the counting center for seven constituencies and for postal ballot. He said that DSP level officers have been specially appointed for each department and strict security measures have been taken.